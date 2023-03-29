Doris K. Reed, 88, of 3rd Street, Northumberland, passed away peacefully Monday, March 27, 2023, at her daughter’s home.
Doris was born March 31, 1934, a daughter of the late Charles R. and Estella (Yasinski) Wetzel. On May 23, 1953, she married Lloyd F. Reed Jr., who preceded her in death Oct. 31, 1980.
She was a 1952 graduate of Sunbury High School. Doris later worked as a manager for Furmans Cannery in Northumberland.
Doris was an avid reader. She was an excellent, self taught cook and baker — food was her language of love — she was always providing meals or desserts to friends and family. She was an incredible mother and grandmother always there for her family, providing love and support. She also loved gardening and had beautiful, extensive flower beds that were admired by many.
She is survived by her son, Kyle B. Reed of Selinsgrove; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Kathleen E. Reed, Karen I. and Carl Wenrich, Kerri L. and Steven Sechman, all of Northumberland; grandchildren, Michael Wenrich (Qamara Edwards), Kristen Wenrich (Mark Butterfield) Kaley Boyd (Zack), Shea Sechman, Christopher and Caitlyn Reed; one great-grandson, Malcolm Boyd; one sister, Rosemary Ross; one, nephew Russell Ross, and several cousins.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Keith A. Reed; and one brother, David Wetzel.
Services will be private.
Interment will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.