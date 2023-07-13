Doris L. Lucas, 78, of Fifth Street, Northumberland, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at her home.
She was born the youngest child of the late Harry W. and Blanche V. (Holdren) Dunaman.
Doris was a graduate of Sunbury High School. She retired after more than 30 years of service as a patient aide from the Danville State Hospital.
She was a very adventurous person who enjoyed traveling the world, living in foreign areas including Taiwan and Hong Kong. Doris was a talented woodworker, enjoyed gardening and baking. Her greatest joy was helping and giving to others, especially her family.
Mrs. Lucas is survived by her two daughters, Tammy Louis Ditty McPherson of Northumberland, Tonya Sue Ditty of Sunbury; her seven grandchildren, Ryan, Sierra, Amber, Marcus, Alyssa, Danielle and Eric; and her eight great-grandchildren, Autumn, Ashlynn, Felix, Logan, Natalie, Ben, Eleanor and Archie.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Larry Wayne Ditty; son, Steven W. Ditty, and her seven sisters and two brothers.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at later date.
Arrangements are by the Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.