Doris Margaret (Lahr) Miller, age 82, of Stonington, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at her home.
Doris was born in Northumberland on Oct. 8, 1938, the daughter of the late Cloyd and Blanche (Drumheller) Lahr. She married Norman Paul Miller on October 20, 1956. She was a member of Stonington Baptist Church. Doris enjoyed crocheting afghans in the winter and giving them to her family and friends. She also enjoyed gardening. She liked to cook for her family and was an excellent cook.
Surviving are a daughter, Sherry Ziegler and her husband Abram of Milton, Pa.; and two sons, David and Jan Miller of New Lenox, IL, and Alan and Jill Miller of Turbotville, Pa. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren and their spouses, Lori and Chad Miller, Justin Ziegler, Jodi and Jared Brokenshire, Elise and Jeremy Moser, Eric and Krysia Ziegler, Lauren and Daniel Cutler, Jordan Miller, Meagan Miller, Sarah Miller and Jackson Miller; fifteen great-grandchildren, and five sisters, Joyce Dell, Louise Stuck, Darlene Howard, Chyrl Gemberling and Lela Strausser, and one brother, Rick Lahr. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman, and one sister, Cottie Raker, and four brothers, Orval, Stanley, Maynard and Martin Lahr.
Friends may call on Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Stonington Baptist Church followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Northumberland Memorial Park,Stonington.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Stonington Baptist Church.
Arrangements by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury