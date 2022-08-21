Doris S. Leighow, 97, Northumberland, passed away Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at her home.
Doris was born in Northumberland on Nov. 27, 1924.
She was a high school graduate of the Northumberland High School.
Doris then went on to marry Jack L. Leighow, where they celebrated 60 years of marriage until his death on Dec. 7, 2012.
She is survived by a son, Michael Leighow; two grandchildren, Delroy Leighow-Kratzer and Kyle Leighow, and one great-granddaughter, Savannah Leighow.
Doris enjoyed spending her time reading books, doing word searches along with watching golf and spending time with her family.
In accordance with Doris's wishes, there will be no viewing. There will be a private graveside service in Riverview Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King Street, Northumberland.