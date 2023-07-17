Doris Zimmerman Hoover, 15, of Mifflinburg, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, July 15, 2023, at her residence after having dealt with epileptic seizures for 14 years. She has now gone to bloom in heaven, singing with the angels over on the golden strand.
She was born April 17, 2008, in Mifflinburg, a daughter of Allen Z. Hoover Jr. and Sylvia Zimmerman Hoover of Mifflinburg.
Doris attended Mount View Old Order Mennonite Church.
Surviving in addition to her parents are five siblings and spouses, Calvin and Emily Hoover of Mifflinburg, Marilyn and Loren Zimmerman of Mifflinburg, Diane and Nelson Zimmerman of Lewisburg, LeAllen Hoover and Lori Hoover at home; three nieces and nephews, Brynlie, Shalora, Kyron; maternal grandparents, Aaron and Susan Zimmerman of Lewisburg; paternal grandmother, Mary Hoover of Mifflinburg; aunts and uncles, Wilma and Abram Zimmerman, Jane and Leroy Zimmerman, Lena and Warren Burkholder, Marian and Allen Zimmerman, David and Ruth Ann Hoover, Leon and Linda Hoover, Jerry and Lorraine Hoover, Mary Ann and John Ivan Martin, Clair and Lucinda Zimmerman, Aaron Ray and Anita Zimmerman, Melvin and Lucille Zimmerman, Clyde Zimmerman, Neil and Malinda Zimmerman, as well as numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Allen Hoover; uncle, Timothy Zimmerman; cousins, Rylan Hoover and Laurie Beth Hoover.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at the family home, 66 Thomas Road, Mifflinburg, where the family service will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 20. Further services will begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Mountain View Old Order Mennonite Church, 274 Kaiser Run Road, Millmont, with the church’s ministry, Bishop Lloyd Zimmerman, Jonathan Martin, Clarence Reiff, Leonard Zimmerman, and Delton Zimmerman officiating.
Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.