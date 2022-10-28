Dorothy A. Cochran, 92, of Turbotville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Heritage Springs Memory Care, Lewisburg.
Born July 16, 1930, in Dewart, she was the daughter of the late Nathaniel and Neta (Lindauer) Yoder. On June 18, 1950, she married Raymond L. Cochran and together they have celebrated 72 years of marriage.
Dorothy was a 1948 graduate of Northmont High School, Turbotville. She worked for various industries throughout the area, as well as working for Country Cupboard in Lewisburg.
She was a member of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church. Dorothy enjoyed riding motorcycles and snowmobiles.
In addition to her husband, Raymond, she is survived by her two children, Ronald L. Cochran and his wife Doris, of Turbotville, and Debra Y. Benscoter and her husband Roger, of Pittsburgh; five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her three brothers, Kenneth, Floyd, and Donald Yoder; and one sister, Gladys Bower.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy, with the Rev. Donald Snyder officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com