Dorothy Ann Kerstetter, 75, of Liverpool, entered eternal rest Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Dorothy was born Nov. 4, 1947, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late Clarence and Margaret (Portzline) Yetter. On July 1, 1967, Dorothy married her loving husband, Stephen O. Kerstetter, who survives.
She was a 1966 graduate of Middleburg High School. Dorothy was employed at Beavertown Weaving Mill for over 30 years and later at Middleburg Yarn for 12 years.
She was a member of Liverpool Bible Baptist Church. Dorothy enjoyed doing crafts, especially bead crafts and plastic canvas. She also loved baking, with baking whoopie pies her specialty, and canning. Dorothy was a generous person and enjoyed giving her baked and canned goods away.
Dorothy is survived by her loving husband, Stephen; son, Brian E. Kerstetter and his wife Jesica of Muncy; daughter, Kelly Kessler and her husband Keith of Middleburg; grandchildren, Keith Kessler Jr. and his wife Kayla of Millmont, Kyle Kessler of Middleburg, Kolby Kessler of Middleburg, Megan Kerstetter, and Aaron Kerstetter; great-granddaughters, Khloe and Kora Kessler; great-grandson, Kaiden Kessler; sister, Jennie Yetter of Beaver Springs; brothers, Dewey Yetter of Middletown and Clarence Yetter Jr. and wife Clara of Rochester, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law, Nancy Yetter.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial contributions in loving memory of Dorothy be made to the Liverpool Baptist Church, 1148 Route 104, Liverpool, PA 17045.
The family has entrusted the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, with the arrangements.