Dorothy A. Liddington, 76, of Smalsh Barrick, Middleburg, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021, at Hershey Medical Center.
She was born Aug. 2, 1944, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late Elmer E. and Miriam (Walter) Ewig. On Dec. 11, 1970, she married David E. Liddington who survives.
Dorothy was a 1963 graduate of Middleburg High School. She had been employed at Chef Boyardee in Milton and at various garment manufacturing facilities. Later in life she did in-home health care.
She attended New Hope Baptist Church, Middleburg. Dot loved flowers and tending her flower gardens. She also enjoyed to bake and cook as well as traveling to Florida and Myrtle Beach with the family.
Family was the focus of her life. She will be remembered for loving to help others.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 50 years are two sons and daughters-in-law, David and Michelle Ewig of Selinsgrove and David and Holly Liddington of Middleburg; two daughters and sons-in-law, Donna and James Young of Middleburg and Darlene and Steve Yoder of Selinsgrove; 16 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, two sisters and brothers-in-law, Bernadine and Roger Liddington of Middleburg and Peggy and Gary Roup of New Columbia; and two brothers and sisters-in-law, Ronald and Jean Ewig of Middleburg and Robert and Joyce Ewig of Millmont.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Connie Reinard; and a brother, Elmer “Butch” Ewig Jr.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 15, with Pastor Michael Byler officiating.
Burial will be in Orchard Hills Cemetery, Shamokin Dam.