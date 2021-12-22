Dorothy A. Perkins, 89, Lewisburg

Dorothy A. Perkins, 89, of Lewisburg, Pa., formally of West Chester, Pa., died Saturday December 18, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center Danville, Pa. We are grateful for the caring Palliative Care team in Danville, who took care of Dotty through her final battle with cancer.
She was the loving wife of the late Fred B. Perkins and preceded in death by son Mark F. Perkins and sister Eileen Franchini Piatkowski. She will forever be remembered for her loving spirit and generosity.
Dotty was the mother of Ann Perkins DiStefano (Tom DiStefano) of Lewisburg, Pa., and David Perkins (Carl Latkowski) of San Diego, Calif.; two grandsons, Carl Perkins of Blair, Okla. (Jennifer Perkins) and Cole Perkins of Parkesburg, Pa. (Macie Parent); and six great- grandchildren, Adeline and Aiden Perkins of Blair, Okla., Kylie, Sienna, Isabelle Perkins and Zachary Parent of Parkesburg, Pa.; and additional family members.
Born May 25, 1932, in Queens, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Alfonso Franchini and the late Winifred Keane Franchini. Dotty grew up in Strafford, Pa., and graduated from Tredyffrin/Easttown High School in 1951. She worked as a bookkeeper for insurance companies.
Dotty loved spending time with her family and friends and enjoyed traveling, playing cards, going to the movies, watching Phillies games, cheering on the Bucknell University Basketball Teams, reading, puzzles and playing board games. She and Fred enjoyed camping and fishing with their children during early years and travelled extensively in the U.S. and Europe. She served as an election poll worker for many years in West Chester, Pa., and was an assistant Girl Scout leader for her daughters’ troop in the 1960s.
Dotty was an active community member of RiverWoods Retirement Community, Lewisburg, Pa., and served as co-chair of the Social Committee and planned activities for residents on-campus and off-campus including Bingo and Lunch Bunch outings. Her friends described her as a true and devoted friend that always looked at the bright-side of life, enjoyed spreading sunshine to friends who had a bad day, and was admired and loved by many.
Her greatest accomplishment was raising her children along with Fred and instilling in them the importance of family and being kind. She made us all feel extra special each holiday and set the most beautiful holiday table to welcome us home. Dotty was our guiding light and always the voice of reason. We will miss her dearly and the conversations around current events, her guidance and sweet smile.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Graveside Service on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Philadelphia Memorial Park, 124 Phoenixville Pike, Frazer, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dotty’s name to the Campus Theatre, 413 Market St., Lewisburg, PA 17837 or online at www.campustheatre.org/support
Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181 ww.DellaFH.com