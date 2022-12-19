Dorothy Curran, 96, Elysburg Dec 19, 2022 7 hrs ago Dorothy (Homanick) Curran, 96, of 37 Pine Ave., Elysburg, passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Sunbury. C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., Mount Carmel. Tags Dorothy Curran Rehabilitation Center Mount Carmel Medicine C.j. Lucas Funeral Home Inc. Pass Away Funeral Home Inc. Trending Video Featured Local Savings COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes Now Hiring Shop Local This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints