Dorothy D. “Dot” Carey, 85, of Salem Manor Court, Selinsgrove, made her ascension up her stairway to Heaven on Friday, July 16, 2021.
Dot was born Oct. 9, 1935, in Philadelphia, a daughter of the late Mason and Alice (Haughland) Durrett. On Oct. 31, 1953, she married Gerald Ray Carey in the First Baptist Church in Essington, Pa., who preceded her in death on June 25, 2019.
She was a graduate of Eddystone High School.
Dorothy and Gerald moved to Selinsgrove in 1973.
They attended the Winfield Baptist Church and the Christian Alliance Church.
Some of her hobbies included gardening, canning, cooking for her family on Sundays and holidays, and of course, shopping at her favorite department store, Boscov’s.
Dorothy is survived by two daughters, Colleen C. Dodson and Connie C. Conrad; four grandchildren, Rebekah L. Dodson and fiancé Shawn Waltz, Casey D. Dodson and fiancé Nickya Rivera, Shae E. Conrad, Hayden E. Conrad and wife Christina; four great-grandsons, Landen, Asher, Briggs, and Gabriel; one brother, Kenneth Durret of South Carolina.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Wesley Durrett.
A private graveside service will be in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington, with Pastor Wayne Muckle officiating.
“Like sands through an hourglass. These were the days of her life!”
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.