Dorothy Deppen, 88, Northumberland Jul 27, 2020 44 min ago Dorothy Deppen, 88, a resident of Heather Court at Nottingham Village, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by the Joseph W. Epler 210 King Street, Northumberland. Tags Dorothy Deppen Heather Court Resident Nottingham Village Law Northumberland Arrangement Pass Away Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints Obituaries Deppen, Dorothy STOUFFER, Muriel, 90, Richfield DECKER, William, 84, Middleburg BELL, Dale, 87, Port Trevorton KOHL, Alice