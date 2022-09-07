Dorothy E. “Dot” Wolfe, 88, of Duncannon, entered eternal rest Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at Stonebridge Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Dot was born Oct. 26, 1934, in Hopewell Township, Huntingdon County, a daughter of the late Lloyd E. and Olive Almeda (Edwards) Steele.
After living together for many years, she married the late Ralph E. Wolfe on Dec. 2, 1993. Ralph preceded her in death on June 11, 1996.
Dot was a fabulous homemaker. She was a member of the Liverpool American Legion Post 364 Ladies Auxiliary and the Hunter’s Valley Sportsmen’s Club. Her hobbies included her love of gardening, sewing, sitting outback on her patio, and visiting with family. Her greatest joy in life was spending precious time with her family and showering them with a lot of love.
She is survived by a daughter, Virginia “Ginger” Hayes; a son, William Stratford and his wife Michelle; grandchildren, Raquel Lyter and Mechele Fisher, Alton Jon-Michael Lyter and his wife Amy, Dustin Stratford and his wife Roxanne; and Isiah Stratford; great-grandchildren, Olivia Stratford and Elaina Stratford; a sister, Betty Snook; a brother, Robert Steele and Carmen; a sister-in-law, Velma Steele; a brother-in-law, Ronald Bingaman; and several nieces and nephews.
Dot was preceded by her parents; husbands, Sherman O. Goss and Ralph E. Wolfe; companion, John Reed; a son-in-law, Ricky Hayes; two sisters, Elsie Kauffman and Patricia Bingaman; a brother, Roy Steele; and a brother-in-law, Roy Kauffman.
A celebration of life will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills.
Inurnment will be private.