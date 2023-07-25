Our beautiful mother, Dorothy Fabian, 94, of Northumberland, passed into the arms of God and his angels Monday, July 24, 2023. She was the sixth of 12 children born to Andrew and Helen (Wasilewski) Cannon on Sept. 8, 1928, in Nanticoke.
Dorothy was an A student in Nanticoke schools and had a special interest in math and Latin. In 1945, she married Joseph A. Fabian, also of Nanticoke. Later they moved to Northumberland where her husband worked for Merck & Co. Dorothy would be remembered by many as their Avon Lady. She also enjoyed oil painting, bird watching, puzzles and was an avid collector of dolls from all over the world. She had been a member of the former St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Northumberland and more recently St. Monica Catholic Church, Sunbury.
Mrs. Fabian is survived by a daughter, son-in-law, two sons and a daughter-in-law as well as two sisters: Jeanne Fabian Engel, DO, and husband Robert R. Engel, PhD, Andrew Fabian, MD, and wife Teresa Fabian, MD, and Anthony Fabian, B.S., all of Northumberland, and two sisters, Patricia Jasonis of Houston, Texas and Lois Pristas of Nanticoke, and her many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her son, Joseph A. Fabian Jr.; five brothers, Edward, Andrew, Raymond, Joseph and Eugene Cannon; and four sisters, Eleanor and Irene Crupi, Marjorie Dycus and Stacia Zionczkowski.
A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 28, at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Monica Catholic Church, 109 Market St., Sunbury with Father Thomas Ayepa as celebrant.
Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery, Northumberland.
Contributions in Dorothy’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.donate.cancer.org.