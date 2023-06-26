Dorothy Fox, originally of Sunbury, passed away on June 23, 2023.
Dorothy was born in Irish Valley, Pa., daughter of Joseph and Dora (Smaletz) Supsic. She married Chester Fox in 1973. Dorothy is survived by many nieces and nephews, along with a sister-in-law, Ann Schlagle.
Dorothy was a member of St. Monica’s Church in Sunbury.
Dorothy and her husband had owned the Log Cabin Inn for many years. She had worked at Durdach Bros. Inc., Paxinos. Over the years you would see Dorothy at Weis and Walmart handing out samples of food and home supplies.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 19 years, six brothers and three sisters.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at her church at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her church. Donations should be mailed to St. Monica’s Church. 109 Market St.. Sunbury, PA 17801
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village for all the love and care they gave to Dorothy over the past three years.