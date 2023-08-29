Dorothy I. Bolig, 94, Selinsgrove

Dorothy I. (Hendricks) Bolig, 94, entered eternal rest on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital with her loving husband and family by her side.
Dorothy was born March 5, 1929, in Port Trevorton, a daughter of the late John Franklin and Emma Catherine (Houtz) Hendricks. On May 25, 1951, Dorothy married her loving husband, Everett R. Bolig Jr. They shared over 72 years of marriage.
Dorothy was a 1947 graduate of Selinsgrove Area High School. In addition to being a homemaker, she worked at Mr. Carmen in Selinsgrove as a garment inspector for many years. Dorothy was a member of Witmer’s United Methodist Church.
She enjoyed doing jigsaw, sudoku, and word search puzzles, coloring, canning and sewing for many family members and friends including hemming the Selinsgrove High School Band members’ pants in recent years. Dorothy especially loved to bake and cook “the best apple pie, mac and cheese, schnitz and knepp, barbecue, and many other family favorite dishes.” She and Everett were avid gardeners. Dorothy especially enjoyed planting and enjoying her petunias and watching cardinals. Being a generous and giving person, she helped to care for many members of her family, extended family, and friends. Most of all, she loved her husband, sons, and family, and enjoyed her life as a loving wife, mother, and homemaker.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Everett; three sons, Ronald R. Bolig, John E. Bolig and his wife Sherrie L., and Jerry L. Bolig and his wife Kimberly L.; three grandchildren, Katelin E. Auchenbach and her husband John D., Sarah E. Bolig, and Nikolas T. Bolig; her precious great-granddaughter, Mackenzie E. Auchenbach, whom she absolutely adored; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in passing by her parents and seven brothers and sisters.
A visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 1, from 10 a.m. until the time of the Celebration of Life service beginning at 11 a.m. at the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853, with Pastor Stina Schaeffer officiating.
Inurnment will immediately follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Freeburg.