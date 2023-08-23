Dorothy Joanne Pietkiewicz, 89, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at RiverWoods, Lewisburg.
She was born June 18, 1934, in Bedford, a daughter of the late Rev. Joseph R. and Almeta B. (Stettler) Stoudt. On April 30, 1960, in Shenandoah, she married the late Henry Joseph Pietkiewicz, who passed away on Dec. 1, 1978.
Dorothy was a registered nurse and worked at Buffalo Valley Nursing Home.
She was a member of the St. John’s United Church of Christ, Mifflinburg.
Surviving are one daughter, Diana Bushway of Salem, Mass., as well as several nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Stoudt, Rev. John “Jack” Stoudt, and one sister, Betty Boop.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at the Dominick T. Adamo Funeral Home, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg, where the funeral will begin at 11 with Pastor Ted Justice officiating.
Interment will be in the Mifflinburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dorothy's memory may be sent to St. John’s United Church of Christ, Mifflinburg.
To share in Dorothy‘s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by the Dominick T. Adamo Funeral Home, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.