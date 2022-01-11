Dorothy L. Deans, 94, of Fifth Street, Northumberland, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Watsontown Nursing and Rehab.
Dorothy was born April 2, 1927, in Savannah, Georgia, a daughter of Wilton and Mary (Taylor) Deans. She married George S. Roache who preceded her in death in 1963 and on April 1, 1971, she married Alvah W. Deans III who survives.
She graduated in 1944 from Albany High School, Albany, Georgia. She attended business school in Albany, moved to Dallas, Texas, in 1945 and worked for Merchants Retail Credit Bureau.
From 1958-1963 she lived in Bangkok, Thailand, where she was a member of the International Church, serving as president of the Women’s Association. She led retreats for the women’s groups of International Church as well as Thai and Chinese women’s groups.
Before she moved to Northumberland in 1971, she lived in Greenville, Mississippi, where she worked for the Chamber of Commerce as secretary for six years and was treasurer of the First Methodist Church for two years.
Dorothy was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Northumberland for 33 years and a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Selinsgrove from 2004 to present.
In addition to her husband, Dorothy is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Donald R. and Gail I. Roache, of Gaithersburg, Md.; her daughter and son-in-law, Carol R. and Robert L. Ayers of Sugar Land, Texas; stepdaughter, Kay L. Deans and stepson, Todd E. Deans, both of Northumberland, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Friends and family may visit from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland, where funeral services will begin at noon with the Rev. Dietmar Plajer officiating.
Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery, Northumberland.
Memorials in Dorothy’s memory may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, c/o Maurice Clouser, 177 Meadow Green Dr., Mifflinburg, PA 17844.