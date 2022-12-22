Dorothy “Dot” L. Witmer, 99, of Freeburg, entered eternal rest Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born March 17, 1923, in Washington Township, Snyder County, a daughter of the late William C. Miller and Fianna Kathryn (Klase) Miller. On Dec. 25, 1941, Dot married her sweetheart, Clarence “Jack” F. Witmer, who preceded her in death Oct. 26, 1996.
In her early years, Dot was employed at the Gross Silk Mill in Selinsgrove and the shirt factory in Freeburg. She was a lifetime member of the Freeburg Fire Company Auxiliary where she had served as president for numerous years.
Dot’s greatest enjoyments were her love of playing cards, playing bingo, going for car rides, and eating out with her friends and her daughter. She also enjoyed playing solitaire on her Kindle. Her most precious moments were time spent with her family.
Dot is survived by her loving children Larry E. Witmer and Gloria J. Bucher and her husband Larry; three grandchildren, Ross Bucher and his wife Betsy, Amy Tonelli and her husband Phil, and Christopher Witmer; and seven great-grandchildren, Savannah Bucher, Kylie Bucher, Allison Bucher, Derek Hoke and his wife Kristen, Conner Hoke and his wife Allison, Philip Tonelli, and Jordyn Tonelli.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Jack; two sons, Seaman USN Clair Witmer and Eugene G. Witmer; sisters, Cora Snyder and her husband Reno, Lena Sprenkle and her husband William, Helen Herrold and her husband Edward; and brothers, John Miller, Charles Miller, Edward Miller, and Carl “Wittle” Miller.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, Dec. 27, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853.
Interment will immediately follow in Fairview Cemetery, Freeburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in loving memory of Dot may be made to The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, National Headquarters, Attn: Financial Operations, 733 Third Ave., Ste. 510, New York, NY 10017.