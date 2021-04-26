Dorothy “Dottie” Mae Bogle, of Milton, passed away from this world on April 23, 2021. She was born in Lewisburg on July 25, 1944.
She left behind the love of her life of 55 years, Lewis Bogle; her sister, Barbara Johnson; her two daughters, Stephanie Erwin and Jessica Ritenour, son-in-law, Jeff; her six grandchildren, Mitchell, Morgan, Kalen, Alivia, McKenna and Colton; her granddaughter-in-law, Ciara; and great-granddaughter, Raelynn.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Blair and Dorothy Judy; and her son, Michael.
Dottie created beautiful works of art through her painting and cross stitch. She loved reading, baking and spending time decorating her meticulously kept home. She enjoyed her travels to the beach and Keuka Lake with her beloved dogs Wiffles and Lexi.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 71 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.
A viewing will be held from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Thursday, April 29, at Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at noon at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 109 Broadway St., Milton, with the Rev. John D. Hoke officiating.
Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Milton.
