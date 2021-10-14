Dorothy M. Sauers, 96, a lifelong resident of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born Sept. 7, 1925, in Kratzerville, a daughter of the late Paul and Alverna (Krouse) Kline. On Dec. 6, 1947, at the Kratzerville Lutheran Church, she married John S. Sauers, who preceded her in death July 22, 2009.
Dorothy was a lifelong member of the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Kratzerville.
She was employed at Walnut Acres, Penns Creek for many years until she retired.
Dorothy was a member of the New Berlin American Legion Auxillary for more than 65 years and the Order of the Eastern Star.
She enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren participate in Mifflinburg High School sporting events throughout the years. Dorothy was an avid Penn State fan and traveled on many bus trips to watch the team. She loved most spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are three sons and two daughters-in-law, Stanley and Sandy Sauers, Roger and Debra Sauers, and Kim Sauers, all of Mifflinburg; one daughter, Dena Long of Mifflinburg; eight grandchildren, Nathan Sauers, Ben Sauers, Melanie Royer, Jeremy Sauers, Kristy Lair, Jason Long, Katy Wevodau, and Ryan Sauers; two step-grandchildren, Matt Hess and Stacey Kline; 13 great-grandchildren; one brother, Kenneth Kline of Vicksburg; and two sisters, Fay Foster of Mifflinburg, and Marguerite Hummel of Mifflinburg.
She was preceded in death by three sisters, Grace Ritter, Arla Kline, and Romain Boop; and one brother, Delbert Kline.
Visitors may call from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 17, at the Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg. A graveside funeral will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery, Route 204, Kratzerville, with Rev. Rick White officiating.
Burial will be in the Kratzerville Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4298 Route 204, Selinsgrove, PA 17870.
