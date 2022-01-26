Dorothy M. Swope, 83, formerly of Middleburg and Selinsgrove, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at the Manor at Penn Village, Selinsgrove.
She was born Oct. 14, 1938, in East Donegal Township, Lancaster County, a daughter of the late Emerson M. and Florence (Stamm) Rice. She was married to Carl L. Swope who preceded her in death on Aug. 24, 2005.
Dorothy had been employed for more than 30 years at Phillips Industries in Selinsgrove. She enjoyed doing arts and crafts as well as woodworking and will be remembered as "Mrs. Fix-It."
Surviving are two daughters, Debra L. (James) Witmer of Middleburg and Cindy L. Garbera of Palm Bay, Fla.; four grandchildren, Lindsay (Nick) Trick, Allison Simon, Sarah Garbera and Joshua Garbera.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Richmond and Shirley Beck; and three brothers, James Rice, Robert Rice, and her twin, Donald Rice.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, with Pastor David Dressler officiating.
Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Selinsgrove.
Contributions to honor Dorothy's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1948 E. Third St., Williamsport, PA 17701.