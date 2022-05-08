Dorothy M. Szeder, 76, of 725 Chestnut St., Apt 704, Sunbury, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at her home.
Born in Northumberland, she was the daughter of Charles and Harriet (Benfur) VanKirk.
On June 7, 1986, she married Thomas J. Szeder at Grace Church in Northumberland. She was a member of God’s Missionary Church in Sunbury.
In addition to her husband, Dorothy is survived by two brothers, George VanKirk and his wife Francis of Milton, and Daniel VanKirk and his wife Patricia of Northumberland; and two sisters-in-law, Barbara Molesevich and her husband Thomas of Den Mar, and Margaret Szeder and her companion Chuck of Illinois.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Margaret (Tamasi) Szeder; and two brothers, Donald VanKirk and Paul VanKirk.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 16, with Pastor Keith Bunch co-celebrating with Rev. Fred Wangwe, at Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, Supervisor. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
Burial will follow the service in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kulpmont.
