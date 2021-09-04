Dorothy P. Whitmer, 81, Shamokin Dam

Dorothy P. “Dot” Whitmer, 81 of Shamokin Dam, entered into rest on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at the Manor at Penn Village Selinsgrove. On Aug. 4, 1973, she married Robert R. Whitmer, who survives. The couple were married for 48 years at the time of her passing. Dorothy was born on Nov. 24, 1939, in Owensboro, Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late Earl and Sue (Bowlds) Daugherty. Dot was a 1957 graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School. She retired after 30 years from Wilhold Manufacturing, Sunbury and later was employed at the Edison Hotel, Sunbury.
She was a member of Saint Monica Church, Sunbury. Dot loved to read, watch tv, especially detective shows, jig saw and word puzzles, and spending time caring for her flower garden.
In addition to her husband, Dot is survived by her 10 siblings: Nancy Hendricks, Lee Stemmerman, Gary (Debbie) Daugherty, Sue Ann Daugherty, Rita (LaWanna) Roberson, Dennis (Mary) Daugherty, Michael Daugherty, David (Eva) Daugherty all of Owensboro, KY, Jerry (Dawn) Daugherty of East Moline, IL, and Jeff (Andy) Daugherty of Phoenix, AZ, numerous nieces and nephews, and her very close friends Lessie and Harry Miller. In addition to her parents, Dot was preceded in death by three brothers Darrell, Ronald, and Wayne Daugherty, and one sister Teresa Daugherty.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 from 10 to 10:50 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. all from Saint Monica Church, 109 Market St., Sunbury. Celebrant will be Rev. Tiburtius Raja. Burial will be in Salem Lutheran Cemetery, Selinsgrove.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of Dot to her church.
The V. L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove have been entrusted with the arrangements.