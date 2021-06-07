Dorothy V. Singer, 93, formerly of Selinsgrove, died Sunday, June 6, 2021, at the Masonic Homes in Elizabethtown.
Born in Bainbridge, she was the wife of the late Robert Singer.
Surviving are a daughter, Patricia Monchak (James); two granddaughters, Michele Mabus (Graham), and Loree Garman (Derick); five great-grandchildren, Devon, Hanna, Caleb, Sarah, and Braden.
Services will be private.
Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Selinsgrove.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.