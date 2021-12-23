Dorothy Yvonne Woolsey, 83, of rural Milton, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at her home.
Born in Lewisburg on May 12, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Earl and Ruth Margaret (Bills) Chappell. She was married to the late James Woolsey. Together they celebrated 42 years of marriage until his death on Jan. 27, 1999.
Dorothy attended Milton schools and was a member of the Christ Wesleyan Church, Milton. She was a volunteer with Meadowbrook Christian School cafeteria during the 1980s and 1990s. She also did the church bulletins at that time.
She is survived by a son and his wife, Maurice T. and Gloria Woolsey of Lewisburg; a daughter and her fiancé, Teresa Berkheimer and Barry Pearl of Milton; 12 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, 20 great-great-grandchildren, a brother and sister-in-law, William H. and Sharlet Chappell of Watsontown; and three sisters, Barb Voris of Watsontown, Joann Griffin of Watsontown and Connie Brady of Danville.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Arthur James Chappell, Ronald K. Chappell, Terry L. Chappell, Robert A. Chappell, Thomas E. Chappell Jr.; a stepbrother, Thomas E. Chappell; and two sisters, Caroline Jones and Patricia Maxfield.
Friends and relatives will be received from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Arlie Davis officiating.
Burial will follow in Montandon Cemetery.
