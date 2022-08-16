Douglas E. Kirk, 56, of McClure, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at his home.
He was born April 18, 1966, in Lewistown, a son of Judy (Heimbach) Peachey and the late Ephraim Peachey. He was married to the former Karen A. Lash who survives.
Douglas was a graduate of East Juniata High School with the class of 1984.
He worked as a supervisor at Cabinetworks in Thompsontown.
Douglas liked to hunt and loved riding his Harley Davidson. He especially loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Karen, he is survived by two daughters and one son-in-law, Andrea and Josh Kratzer of McClure, and Megan Kirk and her significant other Chase Girvin of Mifflinburg; five grandchildren, Gracie Kirk, Wyatt, Aubree, Jackson Wilson, Sawyer Girvin, and one expected in March; one sister and brother-in-law, Tammy and John Guyer, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his biological father, John Kirk Sr.; and one brother, John Kirk Jr.
At Douglas’ request, no services will be held.
Doug wanted one final motorcycle ride to his final resting place, which will be private and at the convenience of his family.
Donations to honor Douglas’ memory may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
Arrangements are by the Pheasant Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.