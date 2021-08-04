Douglas M. Shuman, 71, Lewisburg Aug 4, 2021 7 hrs ago Douglas M. Shuman, 71, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in RiverWoods, Lewisburg.A full obituary will run at a later date. Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland. Tags Douglas M. Shuman Obituary Pass Away Arrangement Northumberland Date Funeral Home Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Obituaries Shuman, Douglas KRIEGER, Ronald Aug 2, 1953 - Aug 3, 2021 ULRICH, Ronald Feb 15, 1940 - Aug 4, 2021 CARR, Rebecca Jul 20, 2021 HAUCK, Kay Nov 2, 1937 - Jul 29, 2021 Sharp, Rebecca ROSS, Thomas Oct 24, 1932 - Jul 30, 2021 SPRENKLE, Patrick Feb 15, 1965 - Aug 2, 2021 GRUBBS, Richard Mar 26, 1933 - Jul 31, 2021 GROSS, Homer Jan 30, 1947 - Jul 31, 2021 Shop Local Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints