On Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, Douglas Muirheid Shuman, 71, of Watsontown and Turbotville passed away after a long battle with cancer.
Doug was born on Jan. 30, 1950, to the late Don & Faye (Bastress) Shuman and he grew up in Northumberland. He was a 1968 graduate of Shikellamy High School where he played football and began his love for firearms as he perfected his marksmanship.
After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1969 where he was stationed at Fort Dix in New Jersey, Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, and then in USAG Stuttgart, Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1974.
He was employed by Federal Bureau of Prisons for greater than 26 years. He began as a correctional officer at USP Lewisburg, transferred to FPC Allenwood (Lieutenant) and retired from FCI Allenwood (UNICOR Supervisor). During his career with the prison system, he taught firearms training. He continued in his retirement to teach safety and respect of firearms. He was a member of Free and Accepted Masons of Pennsylvania and a proud member of the American Legion.
After retirement, he had many hobbies and jobs to stay busy. His genetic love of gardening and cooking were evident in the summer through his garden and his grill. During the rest of the year, many local farmers took comfort in his ability to eradicate the groundhog population from their properties. The groundhogs everywhere are rejoicing.
Douglas is survived by his daughter; Melissa Hoy (Josh), Bellefonte; his wife of 40 years, Carla Mahaffey, Bellefonte; along with his sisters and brother; Donne Lewis (Edward); North East, Md.; Denise Ryan (Leo), Millsboro, Del.; Patricia Shuman (Charles Hickam), Albuquerque, N.M.; Pamela Heim (David), Northumberland; and Philip Shuman, Burlington, Vt., and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Midge and the rest of the Evangelical Hospice team for their love and support.
A graveside service with military honors accorded by the Northumberland Joint Veterans be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, at Riverview Cemetery, Northumberland with Pastor Erwin Roux officiating.
Arrangements will be handled by Joseph Epler Funeral Home 210 King Street, Northumberland.
Contributions can be made to your favorite charity in Doug’s memory.