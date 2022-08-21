Douglas W. Mertz, 66, Northumberland

Douglas W. Mertz, 66 of Susquehanna Trail, Northumberland, passed away Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Nottingham Village.
Doug was born March 28, 1956, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Robert K. and Doris M. (Stuck) Mertz.
He was a 1974 graduate of Shikellamy High School. He worked on the family farm for several years following graduation. Eventually Doug began his Blue Vine Vineyard on the farm and sold grapes at farmer's markets where customer would come from far away.
Doug was a truck driver for Advanced Concrete Systems/Superior Walls for 28 years.
Mr. Mertz was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Northumberland.
Doug greatly enjoyed his time with family and friends at Camp Sunbury in North Bend. As an outdoorsman, he was a member of the Norry Gun Club, enjoyed hunting, particularly with his muzzleloader and his many fishing trips to Canada with his brother Jeff.
He is survived by two brothers and sisters-in-law, Steve R. and Katie Mertz, Jeffrey D. and Tina A. Mertz all of Northumberland; nieces and nephews, Colby and Marley Coxe of Northumberland, Megan Mertz of Montandon, Erik and Andrea Mertz of Camp Hill, Kelly and Alex Molfetas of Scott Twp., Bridget and Mike Hotrum of Pittsburgh; all of their children and his beloved dog, Bandit.
Friends and family may call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday at the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King Street, Northumberland where funeral services will begin at 12 p.m.
Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery, Northumberland.
Contributions in Doug's memory may be made to Mostly Mutts, 284 Little Mountain Road, Sunbury, PA 17801.