For convenience and some unexpected insight, Lisa Landis, regional director of Marketing and Communications for the American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region, encourages donors to download the Red Cross Blood Donor app, which allows people to schedule appointments and shave a few minutes off their visit with RapidPass® by answering pre-donation questions ahead of time. Individuals can also review their mini health exam results, access their COVID-19 antibody test results and even follow their blood donation’s journey.
“The last time, I received a notification that my donated blood was shipped to a children’s hospital,” she said. “You talk about making a difference? You see it first-hand here.”
Download the app at www.redcrossblood.org.
“I can’t reiterate enough that when we donate one unit of blood, we save up to three lives,” Landis said. “Just an hour of time.”
n Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com