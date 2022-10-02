MIFFLINBURG — It was a good day for a hot dog on Saturday.
The first ever Doxie Dash was held at Mifflinburg’s 17th Annual Oktoberfest at Mifflinburg Park. Sponsored by the Tri-County Obedience Dog Club, the event brought out 10 dashing dachshunds to race to the finishing line and determine puppy supremacy.
“This was really fun. It was a good first year,” said Sunbury Animal Hospital veterinarian Ceara Peckham, of Sunbury. “It was cool to be involved and see all the other dogs in the area.”
Peckham’s 8-month-old dachshund named Atlas won first place overall.
“He is a velcro dog,” she said. “He is very attached to me. I got him all riled up, and when he saw me move forward, he came to me.”
Grace Gessner, of New Berlin, won third place with 1-year-old Woody. She also raced 11-month-old Jessie.
“Jessie is food motivated, so we just asked her if she was hungry, and she runs,” said Gessner.
Gessner said dachshunds’ personalities makes them the best dog.
Andrea Seebold, of Mifflinburg, raced Ellie, a 4-year-old dog.
“They are very faithful, they love to be with you, and they’re very cuddly,” she said.
Her strategy in the race was to get the dog to think she had food and clapping her hands.
“They’re eager to come to us,” said Seebold.
Jamie Keister, of Winfield, raced 6-month-old Bo.
“Whenever there’s a dachshund around it’s fun,” said Keiser. “Everybody loves dachshunds. Even if they don’t own them they love them. They’re like celebrities. You go somewhere with them, everybody stops, and the kids swarm around them.”
Registration at $10 a dog for the Dash opened at 10:30 a.m. Races began at 11:30 a.m. Your canine had to be a Dachshund and present proof of current rabies vaccine certificate. Racing Doxies had to have a handler at start and finish line and had to be leashed at all times except during the Dash.
Club President Cindy Yoder and Club Secretary Wendi Zimmerman-Roush said the Mifflinburg Heritage and Revitalization Association approached the club with the idea to introduce the race. Eighteen Club members volunteered their time on Saturday to put together the race, a raffle and a photo booth.
“They were looking for a new event,” said Yoder. “We said ‘Absolutely, we’ll do it.’”
Zimmerman-Roush said she was surprised to learn that many other Oktoberfest events across the world have similar races.
“Dachshunds originate in Germany, as Oktoberfest does,” she said.
The funds benefit the Club’s Precious Paws Therapy Program, which sends dogs to therapy, hospice, first response, crisis and prison “to put paw prints on people’s hearts,” said Yoder.
Ashten Seebold, of Mifflinburg, also won second place with 1-year-old Millie.
The Oktoberfest event was held from 1 to 10 p.m.
There was music and German dancers in the afternoon and John Steven’s Doubleshot performed from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Limited-edition handmade ceramic steins were available on first come basis, also glass steins and wineglasses.