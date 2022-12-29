The Lord called Dr. David John Lu home on Dec. 26, 2022.
He has joined his loving wife, Annabelle Lu (1929-2014), father Ming Lu, and mother Lai Yeh.
He is missed dearly by his family — his four children, David Lu of Lewisburg, Cynthia (David) King of Bel Air, Daniel (Nancy) Lu of Ventura, and Stephen (Yolanda) Lu of Virginia Beach; grandchildren Kevin (Elizabeth) King of Bel Air, Brian King of Bel Air, Annamaria (Eric) Lu of St. Louis, Olivia (Warren) Lu of Austin, Naomi Lu of Ventura, Christina King of Nashville, and Ava Lu of Boulder; three great-grandchildren Levi, Jane and McKenzie King; and siblings John Lai of Boston and Sue Lai of Taipei, Taiwan — and friends, colleagues, students and the many mentees he advised as a lifelong educator.
The family thanks those who had the pleasure of knowing Dr. Lu for their prayers during this difficult time and invites them to share stories and celebrate David’s life on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, Maryland. The church service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at New Covenant Presbyterian Church, Abingdon, Maryland. Condolences can be left at mccomasfuneralhome.com.