Dr. Donald Lee Hartman, 87, passed away June 20, 2021. Known to many as “Don” or “Dr. Hartman,” the most fortunate knew him as husband, dad and papaw. With a science-driven mind and God-given artistic talents, he was a great man who brought endless stories, laughter, music and artistic gifts to his friends and family.
Born Dec. 1, 1933, in Danville, Pa., to Maude M. and Fred F. Hartman, Don grew up in Northumberland. An honors graduate of Northumberland High School and Susquehanna University, he worked for Oak Ridge National Laboratories in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, before starting Temple University Medical School. Following an internship at University of Tennessee Hospital and a year as a general practitioner in Middlesboro, Kentucky, he entered a Dermatology Residency at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pa. Don became a Board Certified Dermatologist and began his dermatology career at Trover Clinic in Madisonville, Kentucky. In 1968 he spent two years in the U.S. Army as chief Dermatologist at Martin Army Hospital in Fort Benning, Ga. Following honorable discharge, he returned to Oak Ridge in 1970 and opened his dermatology practice, which he maintained for 28 years until retirement to Edisto Beach in 1998.
The author or co-author of several papers published in National Journals, he was a founding member of the Tennessee Dermatological Society and a member of the National Wood Carvers Society, the Society for the Preservation and Advancement of Harmonica, the Edisto Beach Art Guild and the Low Country Wood Carving Club.
An accomplished illustrator, painter, weaver and carpenter, Don built furniture, house additions, a three-bedroom family cabin in the Smoky Mountains, all while becoming a skilled, self-taught woodcarver. He carved numerous award-winning pieces including a life-size carousel horse for each of his children. He enjoyed scuba diving, sailing, whaling, the Phillies, Disney (and especially Dopey from the Seven Dwarfs), telling stories, ice cream and even learned to snow ski at the age of 65. Music also caught his interest, most notably mastering the harmonica.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Hartman; their children, Jeff Hartman, Julie Hartman, Amy Hartman Whitlark and Lori Blanton Backman, their spouses and grandchildren. Life-long friends include Dick Ulp (formerly of Northumberland) and Gordon Fee.
Consider furthering his love of the arts with a donation in Don’s memory to: John C. Campbell Folk School, 800-365-5724, option 6.