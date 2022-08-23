Dr. Edward N. “Ned” Moser, 94, of Allentown, passed away on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Phoebe Skilled Nursing in Allentown.
Born in Milton on April 29, 1928, he was the son of the late Floyd S. and Mildred (Ritter) Moser. He was married to the former Alice Kepler. Together they celebrated 72 years of marriage.
Ned was an Eagle Scout, a 1946 graduate of Milton High School, a 1950 graduate of F&M College, a 1954 graduate of Hahnemann Medical School, and a 1956 graduate of the London School of Tropical Medicine prior to serving as a medical missionary to Ghana, West Africa with the United Church of Christ.
He was a general surgeon retiring in 1990. He was a member of the Rotary in Milton, Lycoming County Medical Society, Foreign Student Organization, the F&A Mason Lodge No. 256 F. & A. M., Kiwanis Club of Williamsport, the First Presbyterian Church in Bonita Springs where he was an Elder and Deacon.
Ned and Alice lived out of the area in Florida for the last 30 years, and they had recently moved back to Pennsylvania.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Janice E. Metzger and her husband Bill of New Tripoli, George Thomas Moser and his wife Donna of Tallahassee, Fla., John D. Moser and his wife Betsy of Charleston, S.C., and Robert K. Moser and his significant other Barb Leone of Philadelphia; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, and a brother, James E. Moser of Myrtle Beach, S.C.
He was preceded in death by a son Daniel E. Moser.
Friends and relatives will be received on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, from 11 a.m. to noon at the First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St., Milton. A Masonic Service will begin at 12 followed by the funeral service with Rev. Dr.. Steven Shirk officiating. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Ned’s honor to the First Presbyterian Church of Milton, 47 Walnut St., Milton, PA 17847, or the Mission Fund of the First Presbyterian Church of Bonita Springs, 9751 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs, FL 34135.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home 400 N. Front St. Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.