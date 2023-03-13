Dr. Edward Paul A’Zary, Ph.D., 82, of Danville, passed away peacefully, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Dec. 3, 1940, in Shamokin, a son of the late Michael A’Zary and Frances (Kopitsky) A’Zary.
Ed graduated from Southern Columbia High School in 1960. He received his bachelor of science degree in chemistry/physics from Bloomsburg University in 1964 and went on to receive his PhD from the University of Western Ontario in 1968.
He was married for 56 years to his loving wife, Mary Ann (Meadville) A’Zary. They were married May 28, 1966.
Ed was employed as a research associate and went on to become a chief serologist for the state of Maryland. He was also employed as a Director of Toxicology at Long Island Jewish Medical Center. Ed moved on to become the laboratory director for Princeton Diagnostic Laboratories of America and Eastern Laboratories. Ed was also employed as a laboratory director of forensic toxicology at Quest Diagnostics from where he retired. While in retirement he taught chemistry labs at Bloomsburg University.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Danville; the American Association of Clinical Chemists, and the Society of Forensic Toxicology. Ed was a Danville Borough Council member; president and secretary of the Philadelphia Analytical Toxicology Forum and was on the Board of Directors for the Northeast Association of Forensic Scientists.
Ed was an avid sports fan, especially for Penn State, New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia Eagles. He loved gardening, traveling, fishing, reading history books, and his beloved dogs. His greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with his family.
He will be remembered for his quick wit and sarcasm. Ed was a loving and caring soul. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Karen Deasy and her husband Dean of Cabot, Vt., Angela A’Zary and her husband Steven Rodrigues of Bermuda, Edward “Ted” A’Zary and his wife Krystyn Schaetzl of Garrison, N.Y., and Veronica A’Zary and her husband Matt Chappell of Mount Carmel, Pa. Ed is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Jay, Benjamin, and Austin Deasy, Mya and Sierra Rodrigues, Violet and Evelyn Schaetzl-A’Zary, William A’Zary, Lily and Jonathan Chappell. He is also survived by three siblings, Peter A’Zary and his wife Lisa of Chambersburg, Pa., Mary A’Zary and Barbara Split and her husband Gerald, both of Elysburg, Pa.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Michael A’Zary.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Mass to be held Saturday, March 18, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 68 Center St., Danville, PA 17821, with the Father Timothy Marcoe as celebrant. Friends will be received from 9 to 10:45 a.m. in St. Hubert’s Chapel.
Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Danville.
The family will provide flowers.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bloomsburg University, Chemistry Department, Attn: Christopher Hallen, 400 E. 2nd St., Bloomsburg, PA 17815, or the Alzheimer’s Association, 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701-1309.
Arrangements are under the direction of Visneski Funeral Home, Inc., 42 W. Mahoning St., Danville. www.visneski.com.