Dr. Gordon E. Shipman., 89, of Blue Hill Drive, Selinsgrove, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Nottingham Village, Northumberland.
Gordon was born March 30, 1933, in Sunbury, a son of the late Martin Ray and Almira (Gass) Shipman. On July 24, 1954, he married the former Margaret Q. Byers who survives.
He was a 1951 graduate of Sunbury High School, a 1958 graduate of Penn State University and received his Doctorate of Dental Surgery from the University of Pennsylvania in 1962.
On Feb. 26, 1953, Gordon joined the United States Army, serving with the 82nd Airborne Division until his honorable discharge on Jan. 31, 1956.
As a member of both the American Dental Society and the Pennsylvania Dental Society, Gordon practiced dentistry in Shamokin Dam until his retirement.
He served as an elder at the First Presbyterian Church in Sunbury and extended his faith as a member of Tres Dias.
Gordon served his community as President of the Shamokin Dam Lions Club.
One of his greatest joys was his farm where he helped to raise cattle for children in 4-H. He was a talented woodcarver, building time-period flintlocks. He was a gifted painter.
In addition to his wife of 68 years, Gordon is survived by his son, Russell A. Shipman of Sunbury; and his brother and sister-in-law, Vernon Ray and Betty Shipman of Mill Hall.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Janet Bass.
A Celebration of Gordon’s Life will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.