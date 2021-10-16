Dr. Jack Wayne Troxell, 78, of Winfield, went home to be with his Lord on Oct. 11, 2021, at Geisinger.
He was born on Jan. 11, 1943, to the late Jay and Eva (Berge) Troxell. He married Wanda Ticknor on Oct. 23, 1964, who survives.
Wayne was a 1960 graduate of Selinsgrove High School and a 1970 graduate of Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa. He practiced chiropractic for 38 years, retiring in 2008. He was recently employed by Sunbury Motors.
He was a member of Winfield Baptist Church. He donated almost 20 gallons of blood.
Surviving in addition to his wife is his daughter, Jill Miller and husband Alan; two grandchildren Sarah and Jackson Miller; and eight nieces and nephews, Jay Troxell, Jonathan Wayne Troxell, Aimee Hamilton, Travis Troxell, Sean LeRoux, Tina Troxell, Taylor Troxell, and Taryn Troxell, and his dog. Cooper.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dr. J. Larry Troxell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Northumberland Christian School, 351 5th Street, Northumberland, PA 17857.
A viewing will be held on Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at the Winfield Baptist Church followed by the funeral at 11 a.m.
Arrangements by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.