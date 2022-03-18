Dr. Jan Kenneth Hilliker, 74, of Danville, peacefully passed into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born Jan. 9, 1948, in Shawano, Wisconsin, the son of the late Kenneth and Joyce (Wagester) Hilliker.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 28 years, Katherine B. (Wolfe) Hilliker of Danville. They were married June 5, 1993.
Jan graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a Bachelor of Science Degree and his Medical Degree. He served his internship and residency at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville from where he was employed as a Neuro-Ophthalmologist and later practiced Neuro-Ophthalmology in the Lewisburg area, from where he retired in 2008. He returned to Geisinger Medical Center as a mentor to residents in the Ophthalmology Department, retiring in 2020.
He was a member of Christ Wesleyan Church in Milton where he served with the Stephen Ministry and was a member of the Worship Team.
Jan was an accomplished and talented pianist and delighted many with his playing. He enjoyed traveling with his family and was an avid reader.
Throughout his professional career, he established himself as a man of integrity, honesty, and intelligence with an unparalleled work ethic and concern for his patients. He was a quiet, considerate man with a generous and kind spirit and was a tremendous blessing to all who knew him.
Jan’s faith and family were the foundation of his life. He was a role model, mentor and friend who will be greatly missed. His absence in this world will be felt, but the richness with which he lived by blessing his family, patients, colleagues, and friends will never fade.
In addition to his wife, he is also survived by his son, Zachary S. Hilliker and his partner Lisa Angilletta of Oaklyn N.J.; two daughters, Lauren B. Walker and her husband Michael of Ridgefield Conn., and Kaitlin E. McKnew of Danville; grandchildren, Jake Derek Walker, Ava Jane Walker, Bennett Wolfe Walker, Greyson Robert Walker, Derek Jan Hilliker and a new sibling to be welcomed in the month of September. Also surviving are one brother, Kim Hilliker and his wife Mary of Kamuela, Hawaii; and two sisters, Rebecca (Rich Nelson) Hilliker of Cheyenne, Wyo., and Jill Martin and her husband Andy of Marshfield, Wis.
He was preceded in death by the untimely death of his son, Derek Hilliker at the age of 19 in 1997; and one sister, Dana Kay Hilliker in 2012.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Jan’s Life to be held Saturday, April 2, at Christ Wesleyan Church, in the Davis Chapel, 363 Stamm Road, Milton at 11 a.m. with his pastor, the Rev. Ken Paulhamas officiating. Friends will be received from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m.
Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family in Columbarium in Odd Fellows Cemetery.
The family will provide flowers.
Memorial contributions in Jan’s name may be made to the Community Giving Foundation: Danville (memo: Jan A. Hilliker, MD), 725 W. Front St., Berwick, PA 18603.
Arrangements are under the direction of Visneski Funeral Home, Inc., 42 W. Mahoning St., Danville. www.visneski.com