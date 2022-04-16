Dr. Louis H. Betz, 81, Lewisburg

Louis Henry Betz, M.D., 81, of Lewisburg, succumbed to injuries sustained in an automobile accident at 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022. He is survived by his wife, E. Joyce Betz.
Born Aug. 26, 1940, in Philadelphia, he was the second of seven children born to Celeste and Frederick Betz, who predecease him. Dr. Betz, or “Lou” to his friends, family and adoring patients, attended Roman Catholic High School and La Salle University. He received his medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and completed his ophthalmology residency at the Scheie Eye Institute. He served with distinction in the U.S. Navy as a Lieutenant and trauma surgeon during his deployment in Vietnam.
His wife survives him along with his two adult children and their spouses, Joseph Kyle Betz, M.D., and Megan Betz, RN, and E. Dana Johns Esq. and Benjamin G. Johns Esq., and his four grandchildren, Nolan, Lydia and Parker Betz and Oliver Louis Johns. His family was his greatest pride and accomplishment.
Upon his return from Vietnam, he founded Betz Ophthalmology Associates in Lewisburg, a highly regarded ophthalmology and optometry practice. His clinical excellence and personable nature made him a widely beloved figure in the Lewisburg community and many nearby counties.
While always primarily concerned with his family and the continuous refinement of his clinical skills, Lou had a diverse intellectual life ranging from basketball, astronomy, sailing and birdwatching. He could be found many mornings walking his dog with birding binoculars. He traveled widely, touring Africa and Antarctica after his retirement. He intellect and curiosity seemingly knew no bounds.
He will be terribly missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, his six siblings and the many people whose lives he touched.
A memorial service will be announced soon as circumstances permit.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lou’s memory may be sent to the American Academy of Ophthalmology at aao.org.
Please visit www.adamofh.com to share in an online remembrance and celebration of the life of a truly unique man.