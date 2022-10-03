Dr. Michael D. Cavanaugh, 77, of Lewisburg, entered into rest Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital.
He was born June 22, 1945, in Buffalo, N.Y., a son of the late Francis and Virginia (Wojck) Cavanaugh. On Jan. 5, 1973, he married Dr. Alice H. (Horn) Cavanaugh, who survives.
Dr. Cavanaugh received his Doctorate Degree of Geological Science from the University of South Carolina, Columbia, S.C.
He was of the Catholic faith.
Dr. Cavanaugh was a gentleman farmer.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Alice, are one brother, James Cavanaugh of Buffalo; and a sister and brother-in-law, Kathleen and Daniel Symanski of Buffalo.
Interment will be private in the Lewisburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dr. Michael’s memory may be sent to Cornell Center for Canine Research, Cornell University, College of Veterinary Medicine, Box 39, 930 Campus Road, Ithaca, NY 14853.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.