Dr. Michael K. Ang, 65, of Sunbury, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023, at University of PA Hospital, Philadelphia, where he was hospitalized since February.
He was born in Brunei, a son of the late John and Lucy (Tham) Ang and lived in Sunbury since 2017. He also resided in Erie and Iowa.
Dr. Ang was a chiropractor by profession. He was married Nov. 7, 2020, in Milton to the former Carleen Acor.
He was a graduate of Palmer College of Chiropractic where he earned a doctorate degree.
He was a member of the New Hope Church in Milton.
Surviving in addition to his wife are eight children, Tammy Swagerty, Michael P. Ang, Jordan Reinhardt, Matthew Ang, Courtney Allebaugh, Nicole Smego, Dakota Reinhardt, and Hunter Reinhardt; 15 grandchildren, four sisters, one brother, and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no viewing. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 11, in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington, with Pastor Doug Diven officiating.
Arrangements are by the Olley-Gotlob Funeral Home, Sunbury.