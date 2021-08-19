Dr. Richard C. Albright, 83, died peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at his home in Shamokin in the care of his family and friends.
He was born Oct. 16, 1937, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, a son of the late Lester L. and Verna (Crossley) Albright. On Dec. 23, 1961, he married Patricia Miller who preceded him in death on April 24, 2021.
He is survived by three brothers and their spouses, Dr. John E. and Judy of Lewisburg, Dr. Carl R. and Audrey of Williamsport, Lester L. II and Colleen of Sunbury; and one sister and her spouse, Cheryl M. and Roy Thompson of Sunbury, as well as his nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Doctor Albright (affectionately known as “Doc” or “Scoop”) attended Coal Township High School, graduating in 1955. He attended Susquehanna University and graduated from Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine in 1962. He returned to Shamokin where he established his podiatry practice, retiring in 2020. He proudly served as a Colonel in the Army Reserves.
He was a member of the Seventh Street Primitive Methodist Church in Shamokin, where he served on the Board of Trustees. He held many other positions in the church and also taught the Boys Bible & Adventure class.
He lived for his time spent at “Point Breeze,” the family cabin on Penn’s Creek and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed the camaraderie of his fellow “Pointees” which included his brothers, other family and friends. He spent many hours relaxing with friends and family around his swimming pool listening to his favorite opera or classical music.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Mountainside Assembly of God Church, Coal Township with Rev. Dr. Michael Goodling, and co-celebrating with Rev. Michael VonFabian officiating. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m.
Burial will follow the service in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Coal Township.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Seventh Street Primitive Methodist Church, Shamokin or to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC, 28201.
His care is entrusted to the Farrow-CJ Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, Supervisor. To send condolences to the family please visit www.farrowfh.com