Dr. Thomas D. Haas “Tom”, 52, of Turbotville, died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with family by his side.
He was born in Carrington, North Dakota on Aug. 29, 1969, and was the son of the late Ernest “Ernie” and Darlene (Dodds) Haas.
Tom was a 1987 graduate of New Rockford High School in North Dakota. After high school, Tom enlisted in the United States Air Force where he proudly served his country in Europe and in Iraq during Desert Storm as part of the Special Forces from 1987-1991. Tom then enrolled in Criminal Justice at Bismarck State from 1992-1994. After a change in career choices, he chose pre-veterinary studies at Iowa State University from 1994-1996 where he completed his doctorate in 2000. Tom and his family moved to the Susquehanna Valley in 2004, shortly thereafter he took ownership of the Animal Emergency Center in Watsontown. He worked for more than 15 years before retiring in 2021.
He was a member of the Norry Gun Club of Northumberland. Tom enjoyed coffees, conversation with family and friends, home projects, riding ATVs and shooting, but most of all, Tom was an avid learner. He had a passion for learning and always doing his best.
Tom is survived by his son, Seth T. Haas of Turbotville; three sisters, Shawn Munson, Lori Wahlstrom and Kristin Siebel; three brothers, Timothy Lewis, Bill Lewis and Jason Lewis; three uncles, Stanley Dodds, Everett Dodds and Jerry Dodds; three aunts, Betty Wetzel, Bonnie Meyer and Ronda Hoffarth; along with many other aunts and uncles and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his stepfather, Ervin Lewis; one uncle, Lyle Dodds; and one aunt, June Koch.
A Commemorative service will take place at the Milton Cemetery, 145 Golf Course Road, Milton, at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. An additional service will be held in North Dakota.
Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton.