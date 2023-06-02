Dr. Victor J. Mihal, of East Cameron Township, a well known and respected chiropractor in the Shamokin area, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 30, with his loving family by his side at the age of 101, after a brief illness at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Victor was born Feb. 17, 1922, in Atlas, a son of the late Joseph and Theresa (Simala) Mihal.
He was married on Aug. 1, 1953, to Eleanor (Tobias) Mihal, who preceded him in death in 2013. They celebrated 60 happy years of marriage together.
Victor was a combat veteran of World War II. He entered the U.S. Navy on Nov. 2, 1942, at Bainbridge, Md. After bootcamp training there, he was sent to New London, Conn., and then on to Norfolk, Va., to attend submarine school and torpedo school, respectfully. Dr. Mihal helped put the new sub USS Ronquil SS 396 into operation at Portsmouth, N.H. He was aboard the Ronquil as it went into the Southwest Pacific where it made five successful combat patrol runs. He received five submarine combat gold stars for his service. He ultimately received the rank of Torpedoman 2nd class. He returned to the states after the war with Japan ended and was discharged at Sampson, N.Y.
After Victor's service was complete, he attended Lycoming College in Williamsport. He then went on to Palmer School of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa, with the help of the GI Bill. He was awarded his Doctor of Chiropractic Degree in 1950.
Victor first opened practice in Selinsgrove, and then moved his practice to 500 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, where he loved caring for his patients, many of whom were multigenerational families for the next 69 years. His office closed in March 2020 due to the COVID shutdown.
He was a member of Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin. Victor was always a positive and happy man whose life philosophy was to always look forward. He enjoyed his family, his practice, his membership and activities with the submarine veterans groups he belonged to, hunting and gardening. He lived independently until his hospitalization.
Victor is survived by two sons, Dr. Gary Mihal and his wife Judy, of Fleetwood, Dr. Victor Mihal of South Boston, Va.; and a daughter, Lynn Gionta of Jenkins Township; five grandchildren, Jeneve (Mike) Keczely, Heather (Gregg) Quinn, Christy (Carl) Barnhart, Jessica (Adam) Davis and Alex (Tracy) Gionta; nine great-grandchildren, Michael, Jake, Cassandra, Gregg, Lauren, Henry, Theodore, Anna and Evelyn; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, Victor was preceded in death by four brothers, four sisters and one granddaughter, Stephanie Gionta.
A viewing will be held Monday, June 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, and again Tuesday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday morning at 11:30 in Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin.
Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg.
In lieu of flower, Victor requests donations be made to the Central PA Submarine Memorial Foundation, 190 Chel Drive, Hughesville, PA 17737.