Dr. Vincent J. “Billy” Paczkoskie Sr., DDS, 83, of Snydertown Road, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at his home with his wife and son, Cory by his side.
Bill was born July 22, 1939, at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, a son of the late Vincent W. and Regina (Grobleski) Paczkoskie, growing up in Shamokin. In 1963 he married Bernadine B. (Brown) Paczkoskie, who survives.
He was a graduate of Coal Township High School. He graduated as class president and salutatorian. He played and excelled in sports throughout his school career, playing football, basketball, track and baseball. In basketball he was voted as captain his senior year and was second team All State. During his high school football career, he made first team All State during his junior and senior years, was elected to the 1956 Big 33 team, was a high school All American and nominated as co-captain on the All Star Team.
Following high school, his athletic talents and academic accomplishments provided 110 football scholarship opportunities throughout the country. This allowed Bill to visit many universities across the county, creating a great educational experience. He would then also receive several professional football team recruitment offers. He decided to attend Villanova, where he pursued his pre-medical degree as well as continued his football career as a running back. After graduating from Villanova in 1961, he continued his academic career at Temple University. He graduated from Temple University in 1965 with a Doctorate of Dental Surgery.
During two summer breaks, Bill worked as a biologist for the U.S. Public Health Department at the Raritan Arsenal Base Laboratory where he studied “water pollution” in the Raritan Bay. He isolated E. Coli, Fecal Strep. and all classes of Salmonella (over 60 different classes). He became well-educated in bacteriology with his field study and classes on bacteriology at both Villanova and Temple Dental School.
After graduating from Temple, he joined the U.S. Air Force, with the rank of Captain, he was stationed at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida where he worked as a general dentist in the clinic. While he rotated through all specialties of dentistry after his discharge, he set up his own private practice in Shamokin where he was licensed in Pa. as a general DDS from 1968 until 2014. He fashioned his practice after his Air Force experience and the way the clinic was run.
Dr. Paczkoskie was a member of the ADA, PDA, and Local Dental Society. His continued education was from the ADA, PDA through the University of Pittsburgh. He was also a staff member of Shamokin State General Hospital for 45 years. Bill was also head dentist at Mt. View Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation for 48 years. He was also a member of the American Legion and lifetime member of East End Fire Company.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, attending Penn State Football games and especially family vacations.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons and one daughter-in-law Dr. Vincent John and Dr. Amy J. Paczkoskie of Meadville, Cory T. Paczkoskie of Sunbury, his daughter Lori A. Vanzijl of Shamokin Dam; grandchildren, Ashley B. Buranich, Connor P. Vanzijl, Vincent J. Paczkoskie III, Kady Mae Paczkoskie, and William P. Paczkoskie; great grandchildren, Cecila J. and Desmond Buranich; one brother and sister-in-law Robert and Jane Paczkoski, one sister and brother-in-law Janet and Joseph Polek of Lithicun, MD.; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may visit Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, from 10 to 10:50 a.m. at St. Monica Catholic Church, 109 Market St., Sunbury where the funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. with Father Fred Wangwe AJ as celebrant.
Interment with military honors will be held in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.