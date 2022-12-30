Dr. William J. Rumberger, a resident of Sunbury, lived a long and productive life.
He was born Nov. 16, 1927, in Shamokin, the first son of Samuel and Cecelia Rumberger. Bill married Frances (née Baluta). Together, they celebrated 62 anniversaries and created a family of six children (Kate, Hedy, Billy, Victor, James and Lisa); 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Doc enjoyed baking and cooking, feeding his pool fish, traveling, and collecting. He passed away at home on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the age of 95 surrounded by his children.
Doc completed his pre-dental studies at Mount St. Mary’s College and was a 1960 graduate of the University of Maryland’s College of Dental Surgery. As a new dentist, Bill joined Dr. Bruce Nesbitt DDS on Market Street above the middle Rea & Derrick drug store in Sunbury. Subsequently, he moved his dental office to North Fourth Street. We all remember the ice cream coupons he issued to his patients!
In addition to family and professional endeavors, Bill dabbled in politics and other business investments.
As patriarch of the Rumberger clan, Dad was predeceased by his son, James; his loving wife, Frances; a daughter, Kate Wachter; a grandson, Billy Wisman; a sister, Patricia Kachnoskie, and a brother, Bernie.
Surviving brothers include Samuel “Shorty” and Robert.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11:30 a.m. at Mother Cabrini Church, 200 N. Shamokin St. at Webster Street, Shamokin.
Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family in St. Edward Cemetery, Coal Township.
As an expression of sympathy, the Rumberger family requests memorial contributions be made to Mother Cabrini Church, 214 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, PA 17872.
The family has entrusted arrangements to the James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, Director.