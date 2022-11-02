More than half of the Valley’s almost 50 representatives at Saturday’s PIAA Cross-Country championships will come from two schools: Powerhouses Lewisburg and Danville.
The Lewisburg boys have won the last three state titles in 2A and carry that target into the final day of the season as the team to beat once again. Their main local rival, Danville, is eyeing a top team finish as well and senior Rory Lieberman looks to improve upon his fifth-place finish from a year ago with the possibility of becoming District 4’s 12th individual champion
On the girls side in 2A, Danville and Lewisburg both finished in the top 10 a year ago and return enough firepower to improve on those finishes. Individually, Selinsgrove’s Shaela Kruskie was ninth in 2A last fall and Southern’s Katie Moncavage, a state track & field champion, was seventh in Class A.
So don’t be surprised if Valley athletes bring home a ton of hardware from Hershey.
Lewisburg coaches Ron Hess (boys) and Michael Espinosa have been preparing their teams for this race all season.
“We have 3 guys that have never raced at states on this team but only one who has never been at states in some capacity, and he is our alternate,” Ron Hess said. “Also outside of states, I did my best to expose these guys to high-level competition so that when we are given big competition challenges it should feel more familiar to them. Even for the guys that have not run there before we have done very large races. So when we get to states everyone has at least one big race experience.”
Four Lewisburg returnees — Thomas and Jonathan Hess, Kieran Murray and Liam Shabahang — all ran in the Green Dragons’ three-peat last fall, with the Hess brothers and Murray all finishing in the top 56.
When asked about embracing the challenge of being the main competition for every squad, Hess said his team embraces the moment.
“I asked a few of them (about) pressure as defending champs vs embracing that and they said, ‘There is pressure but I embrace the opportunity. Both of those things are kind of true,’” Hess said.
Danville’s boys were 12th a year ago and veteran coach Jeff Brandt sees a marked improvement possible this year, led by Lieberman.
Lieberman broke the District 4 record last week and has turned in one of the nation’s best times this year in a runner-up finish at Lehigh University. He said after districts that he was glad to break the mark, “but had bigger goals in mind.”
The last District 4 runner to state gold in cross-country was Loyalsock’s Isabell Sagar in 2018; the last boy was in 2017, Isaac Davis of Jersey Shore. The last Valley boy to win the individual state title was Lewisburgr’s Chris Spooner in 2002. The Green Dragons’ Sophia Ziemian won in 2008.
“I feel Rory has a legitimate chance to win but will need a strong race,” Brandt said. “He is a very good hill runner which will help on the Hershey course.”
On the girls’ side, Moncavage will contend in Class A, while a handful of runners in 2A should be in the mix, along with Lewisburg and Danville teams.
Bloomsburg’s Maizey Aikey and Selinsgrove’s Kruskie finished in the top 10 last year, while Danville’s Victoria Bartholomew was 14th. Throw in Lewisburg’s Baylee Espinosa, who won the District 4 2A title as a freshman and there could be a handful of medalists from the district once again.
Danville’s girls return five runners who competed at states a year ago and helped the Ironmen to a fourth-place finish with Brandt pointing to Victoria Bartholomew and Alivia Shen, both juniors, as leaders. Lewisburg was 9th and returns three runners who competed a year ago, something coach Espinosa looks forward to gaining the experience.
“We are not weighing ourselves down with expectations, which I have found can lead to losing focus on the “simple” task of running hard,” he said. “That said, I think we should have a solid performance because we have practiced the way we want to race, which makes races another form of practice. The girls understand that they do not have control over their competition or the course conditions, but they do have control over their mindset and the effort they put forth. They have consistently delivered hard efforts in workouts and races all year, so as long as we stick to that our team should place in the top 10.”
Brandt has higher expectations for both of his teams.
"I think both teams have a shot to be in the top 3 but all the runners need to have their best races of the season," he said. "This year in both AA boys and girls there are several very strong teams. Individually, there are many strong runners."