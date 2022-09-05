While coaching cross-country in the Lewisburg middle school program, Ron Hess may have had a glance into the future.
Seeing what some of his young Green Dragons could do, the Bucknell University Hall of Famer knew that he was watching something special.
“We had some really good teams in middle school, so I thought it was coming,” Hess said.
When he took over as the high school coach, Hess began to set some higher goals for his young runners, including his oldest son, Jacob, but they didn’t work out exactly as he had thought.
They actually worked out better.
His visions did not include a fourth-place finish in the state meet in his second year, followed by three consecutive state titles. Yet that’s where they are at as the Green Dragons are 64-2 in his five seasons and unbeaten in duals the past four seasons.
“It grew quicker than I thought it would,” he said. “The first year, we sent two guys to states, but we didn’t qualify as a team.”
But the runners he had coached in middle school, including Peter Lantz, Calvin Bailey, Evan Hart, Gianluca Perrone and Connor Murray, had Hess excited about what could be.
Oh, and yes, he also had three sons.
Jacob was a freshman on that fourth-place team and helped collect three state team golds before leaving this year for Liberty University.
Thomas is a senior this year and the youngest, Jon, is a sophomore.
The Dragons won the District 4 championship in the second year and finished fourth with all underclassmen: freshman Jacob Hess, junior Lantz and sophomores Bailey, Hart and Perrone.
“All along, the excitement was building, and they could see what was coming,” coach Hess said.
This season Lewisburg returns four of the top five runners return with Thomas and Jon interchangeable as the No. 1 and No. 2. In addition, they have returners include senior Micah Zook and juniors Liam Shabahang, Ben Bailey and Jonah Carney.
Can they four-peat?
Thomas certainly would like to finish his career with nothing but state gold at the end of each season.
“Having four state championships in a row is always on the back of my mind,” he said.
“That would be really something. (It would be) so incredibly special,” he said. “Getting one under your belt is incredibly specialism Winning three in a row even more, but to win all four years would be something simply out of this world. It would be amazing.”
Yet, the senior has another bit of motivation that drives him to go for one more team gold.
When the team was honored by the state senate last year for winning three state titles, Hess said, “Senator (Gene) Yaw (R-23, Williamsport) promised us the chance to sit in the green chairs on the Senate floor.
“If we could do that, that would be amazing,” he added.
His father knows he has an incredible team again this year but hesitates to set the state title as a goal – yet.
“I am a positive person, but I always want them to know that when I throw a goal out there, it is something that actually can be achieved,” coach Hess said.
“So, I’ll wait a couple weeks, and see how we do in those early invitationals,” he said, “but we’re certainly saying that we’re going to have a heck of a team.
“I want it to be a positive experience for everyone each year and let I it develop.’’
Jon, as part of a state championship team in his first year said, “I’m hoping for another state championship win myself.”
But, he added, “There are other teams that have good people, so it is not totally secure.”
He added, “I think we’ll have a good chance at (a) district (title.’’
Jon said, “We have a pretty good team. We lost a lot of good people, but I expect Kieran Murray and Ben Dailey to step up, and other guys.”
Yet Jon almost didn’t join his brothers on the high school team.
“When I was in middle school, I didn’t know if I wanted to continue doing cross country in high school,” he said. “My dad wanted me to try it for one year. I decided to do it and it went really well and I fit in well with the team, so I decided to do it again.”
If he had any doubts, they may have been dispelled while he competed at a meet at Shikellamy High School that first year.
“There were a bunch of Shikellamy coaches watching (the race) and one of them said, ‘who’s that leading the race’ and (head) coach (Jim) Bell said, ‘That’s another Hess.’ ‘’
He also knew there would be pressure, following his successful brothers.
“I knew our team was very successful, having Jacob who already won two and Thomas already won one and I knew that I had a big role to fill if I wanted to be a part of that,” he said. “It was important to me to be on that varsity team with my brothers.’’
“There was a lot of pressure because if I didn’t perform well, Thomas or Jacob would be disappointed,’’ Jon said, but added, “I knew that they would still love me even if I did poorly so I would still have a family to turn to.’’
“When we were young, my mom (Jessica, now a volunteer assistant coach with her husband) was an AYSO coach and we all played for her,” he said. “I wrestled for a year and played basketball for a year, but they aren’t my best sports. Thomas wrestled for three years ad he wasn’t bad.”
But for the Hess family, it all came back to running.
Coach Hess was part of an outstanding program at East Aurora High School, N.Y., near Buffalo, and another one at Bucknell running for the late Art Gulden. He began coaching under successful head coach Mark Sundberg at Lewisburg.
“Coach Sundberg was a master in the psychology of coaching, he was good at relating with the kids, the art of coaching,” Tom Hess said. “It was a great thing for me to learn from him.’’
He said, “I kept a lot of what Sundberg did, some of the training techniques, and I added some things there; I had my own ideas that I injected into it.”
As a great athlete himself, Hess also incorporated some of his own experience with training, he said, “Getting away from things that didn’t work quite as much.’’
“Art Gulden was an awesome coach. I learned a ton from him. He was an old-school kind of coach in a lot of ways, but he was ahead of his time, revolutionary in a lot of ways.”
Hess said that he has learned a lot about the science of the sport and “in recent years I have tried to add something every year and see how I can get the kids to buy into better ways of doing things.”
Hess said he uses two fundamental things in his coaching: “one is for every student, top to bottom, best to least, to have a program that is a model of growth. I want to have a program that takes them to a different place and a fun fair program from top to bottom, and that works for every kid.”
Beyond that, he also wants to have a goal-oriented and competitive program.
So far, so good.