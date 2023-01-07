MADISON, N.J. — Drew held off multiple rallies by the Susquehanna women's basketball team on Saturday, eventually prevailing 59-53 in Landmark Conference action.
The River Hawks (5-8, 0-2 Landmark) led 4-0 early on a pair of buckets from first-year Julia Roth, and followed an 8-1 run by Drew with a bucket to tie the game at 10 on a three-pointer by Julia Pinckert. Drew would go on a 10-3 run over the next six minutes of game action to take a 20-13 lead before a three-pointer by Olivia Brandt stopped the spurt.
Susquehanna battled back to within two at 23-21 on a triple by Kenzie Selvaggi with 2:05 remaining in the first half, but Drew closed the first 20 minutes on a 5-0 run to take a 28-21 lead into the break. After the halftime intermission, Pinckert twice got the River Hawks to within two in the third quarter but SU wasn't able to even the score going into the fourth.
Early on in the fourth quarter, Drew pushed a two-point lead up to a 50-41 advantage with 4:44 to play. The Rangers edge would swell up to 12 with a minute to go.
Susquehanna was led by 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals from Pinckert. She made 5-of-10 from three-point land. Roth tallied 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting, just missing a double-double by one rebound with nine caroms.
Drew got a game-high 34 points from Joey Meyers, as she shot 9-of-17 from the field while making 13 of her 17 free throws. The Rangers were 20-of-28 from the charity stripe.
DREW 59, SUSQUEHANNA 53
SUSQUEHANNA (5-8, 0-2) 53
Schwabe 1-3 0-0 2; Pinckert 6-13 0-0 17; Selvaggi 3-18 1-2 8; Roth 6-8 1-2 13; Lynch 2-12 5-6 9; Brandt 0-3 2-4 2; Klein 0-1 0-0 0; Meehan 0-2 0-0 0; Sabol 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 19-62 9-15 53.
DREW (12-1, 2-0) 59
Henzel 2-4 0-0 4; Struble 0-4 0-0 0; Morgan 3-6 2-3 9; Mann 0-3 0-0 0; Myers 9-17 13-17 34; Hezel 0-0 0-2 0; Alerici 1-6 3-4 5; Wojtowicz 0-2 2-2 2; Beyer 1-1 0-0 3; Lalo 0-0 0-0 0; Pica 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 17-44 20-28 59.
Score by quarters
Susquehanna;10;11;17;15 — 53
Drew;13;15;15;16 — 59
3-point goals: Susquehanna 6-25 (Pinckert 5-10; Selvaggi 1-9, Lynch 0-4, Brandt 0-1, Meehan 0-1), Drew 5-13 (Morgan 1-4, Mann 0-1, Meyers 3-3, Alberici 0-2, Wojtowicz 0-2, Beyer 1-1). Rebounds: Susquehanna 40 (Roth 9), Drew 38 (Meyers 7). Assists: Susquehanna 12 (3 players with 3), Drew 11 (Alberici 4). Total fouls: Susquehanna 23, Drew 16.